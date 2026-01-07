Sydney Sweeney: I’ve seen a ghost

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Sydney Sweeney said that she had an imaginary friend when she was a child but "creeped out" her mom when it emerged the person she was seeing in the playground had died years before.

Sweeney told W magazine: "I think I’ve seen a ghost. When I was little, I used to have an imaginary friend. He would be on the playground at preschool. I would tell my mom about him. It turns out that he was someone who passed away before I was born! It creeped my mom out."

The actress also said she is in control of her dreams when she is asleep, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if she remembers her dreams, she said: "Recently, no. I don’t even know if I’m dreaming anymore. I used to be a really vivid dreamer. I used to be able to control my dreams; I could lie there and orchestrate all the dreams that I wanted to have that night. In the last year or two, I haven’t really been able to dream."

The 28-year-old actress has a lot of fears, she finds the best way to deal with them is to face them head on.

She said: "There are a lot of things that scare me, but that doesn’t stop me. Usually, if something scares me, then I’m going to do it. I have a fear of heights, but I jumped out of a plane and went skydiving. I’ll scream the whole way, but then I’ll want to do it again."

The actress’ adventurous streak has seen her acquire a number of scars over the years.

Asked if she has any scars, she said: "I have a scar next to my eye. I got it when I was 10. I was wakeboarding, and I jumped the wake and I tried to do a 360, but the tip of my board came up and sliced me in the face. I had to get, like, 17 stitches.”

“I tore my MCL dirt-bike riding, and the scar just never went away. Then I have a keloid scar. I got bit in Australia when I was filming the movie Eden, and I don't know what I got bitten by. It just turned into this crazy crater; then it scarred."

