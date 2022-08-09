Taapsee Pannu gets into a heated argument with paparazzi during movie promotions

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu lost her cool at a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa. She got into an argument with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue after they requested her to stop for photographs, and when she didn’t, told her that they had been waiting for the past two hours.When Taapsee arrived at the venue, she was immediately escorted inside while the photographers kept asking her to stop for pictures, telling her that she is late and that they have been waiting for her for two hours. In a video recorded at another part of the venue, the paparazzi complained to her for not stopping earlier, while the actor tried to clarify that she followed the instructions that were given to her according to which they would have been waiting inside.

She said, "Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? (I am doing whatever I have been asked to do, why are you yelling at me)." While paparazzi told her that they are also waiting for her, Taapsee said to one paparazzo in particular, "Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully."Some photographers tried to calm the situation, while Taapsee's co-star Pavail Gulati also came and stood behind her. She added, "The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it's on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me." After some more exchange of words, Taapsee folded her hands and said, "Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai (You are always right, and actors are always at fault)."Taapsee and Pavail, who were previously seen together in the 2020 film Thappad, are reuniting on the screen in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. The sci-fi thriller which will release in theatres on August 19