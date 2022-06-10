Taapsee Pannu holidays in Denmark, savours Danish delicacy

Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently busy basking in the Danish sun as she holidays in Denmark with her sister Shagun. An avid traveller, Taapsee always makes sure to keep her fans updated about her travel escapades by posting photos and videos on social media.

Giving a sneak peek of her vacation, Taapsee first posted a story on Instagram, wearing a shirt layered with a sweater vest. She wrote, "Hungry face! After building an appetite for 18 hours to have my first-holiday meal".

In the next photo, she clicked a picture of her 'holiday meal' and wrote "smorbrod". Smorbrod is an open-faced sandwich traditionally eaten in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. It usually consists of a piece of buttered rye bread topped with commercial or homemade cold cuts, pieces of meat, cheese and garnishes.

In the next story, Taapsee posed with her younger sister Shagun. Shagun is a wedding and event planner by profession and lives with big sister Taapsee in Mumbai.

The two sisters were then headed to City Hall Square in the Danish capital.

She ended here day 1 of the trip with a photo standing near a tube station and wrote, "Calling it a day. Metro ab ghar le chalo".

Day 2 began with a quick workout for the 'Thappad' actor as she posted a video on social media, where she can be seen walking by a pond. She wrote, "Making sure the day begins with hard work before all that eating overtakes". She also gave a glimpse of ducks swimming in the pond and called them her 'workout partners'!

Lastly, Taapsee posted a picture holding a glass of strawberry juice. Smiling in a different direction, Taapsee posed for the camera, wearing a grey high neck sweater, layered with a casual white dress, ankle-length boots and socks.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has a string of projects awaiting release. She will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa', Indian Cricketing legend Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', Ajay Bahl's 'Blurr', and 'Dunki' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

