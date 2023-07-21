Taapsee Pannu redefines fan engagement with the NFT Platform!

Taapsee Pannu, the PAN India star, has always been at the forefront of engaging in diverse activities. Whether it's her film choices, the campaigns she supports, or her unfiltered presence on social media, she never fails to charm her fans. In order to provide her followers with a deeper insight into her life and establish a closer connection, Taapsee has recently unveiled her very own NFT platform called "taapseeclub.com".

The purpose behind launching NFTs is to create a positive platform for Taapsee's fans worldwide, allowing them to gain a glimpse into her life and elevate their fandom to new heights. By becoming a member, individuals will have the opportunity to experience being on her film sets, celebrate special occasions alongside her, engage in interactions, and much more.

Moreover, the actor has already organized an exclusive event to celebrate her birthday, where renowned comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, and Gurleen Pannu will be present along with RJ and actor Abhilash Thapliyal. This event promises to be an unforgettable one, as Taapsee is going to be hilariously roasted on her special day.

With the mystery and curiosity that surrounds an actor, a platform like this will give fans a special in-road. Talking about the same Taapsee shares, “In today's cluttered world, it becomes crucial to distinguish the content we share with those genuinely interested in actors and supportive of their endeavours. This helps separate the faceless trollers from the true fans. Thus, I have decided to launch NFTs exclusively for genuine individuals, providing them with an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I aim to present a distinct social media experience for my NFT members, one that differs from my public presence. As an extrovert who enjoys interacting with people, I find social media to be too toxic for expressing my true self. It is always beneficial to have a close-knit community of individuals who genuinely wish the best for you and contribute to personal growth.”

On the work front, Taapsee has an exciting line-up of projects, including the film "Dunki" alongside Shahrukh Khan, "Phir Ayi Haseen Dillruba," and "Woh Ladki Hain Kaha?