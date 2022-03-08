Taapsee Pannu shares new poster of 'Shabaash Mithu' on Women's Day 2022

Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming movie 'Shabaash Mithu' on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee captioned the poster, "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women's day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #breakthebias #shabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou."In the new poster, Taapsee was seen wearing a blue jersey with the name Mithali written on it. She had a bat in one hand and a helmet in another.

For the unversed, 'Shabaash Mithu' is based on the life of India Women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of Mithali Raj's life. Vijay Raaz will also be seen in a leading role. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. On the work front, Taapsee's has 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan?' and 'Blurr' in the pipeline.

