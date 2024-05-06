Taapsee Pannu shares stunning vacation pics with sister Shagun

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Taapsee Pannu, who has been grabbing eyeballs ever since marrying her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe, recently posted a series of stunning pictures on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Taapsee dropped pictures of herself posing in a flower garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The actress wore a pink pleated skirt and paired it with a long white sweater, looking stunning.

Along with the pictures, Taapsee wrote a caption that said, "When flower is truly your power...."

Earlier, on Saturday, Taapsee shared pictures from her Amsterdam vacation and wrote, "My kind of Amsterdam. Canal, cycling and sibling...."

In the photos, Taapsee can be seen wearing a long white jacket with a black outfit, while her sister Shagaun wore a white winter wear.

Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year in the presence of close friends and family members.

Among the attendees were Taapsee's 'Dobaaraa' and 'Thappad' co-star Pavail Gulati, writer Kanika Dhillon as well as close friend and director Anurag Kashyap.

Leaked footage from her wedding showed Taapse in a red bridal suit, walking down the aisle alongside her sister and friends and dancing to "Kothe Te Aa Mahiya."

Taapsee and Mathias have not shared pictures from their wedding festivities on social media yet.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Khel Khel Mein' features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in significant roles.

The movie revolves around friends reuniting after a long time, leading to comical mishaps.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. In the second part, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant and Sunny Kaushal.

