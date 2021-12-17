Taapsee Pannu spill the beans on Bollywood actors says, "I Find It Very Weird When Actors Come And Say ‘I Have Not Seen Your Work',"

versatile actress Taapsee Pannu spill the beans on actor's who don't admire others work. Taapsee says that she finds it very weird when some actor says, they didn't see her work.



During her recent interview Taapsee quoted "I do watch everyone's work. I've gone on these kinds of gatherings and I find it very weird when actors come and say 'I've not seen your work, your film, but we're here discussing each other's films.' I honestly try to watch everyone's film who I'm on the table with. Because it's sheer respect."

She further adds, "And I know I'll get inspired for something or the other. That film might work, might not work. But there will surely be something in it that will trigger something in me-maybe what I should do or maybe what I should not do. Either way, but I'll learn something for sure."

Taapsee Pannu is now one of the leading actress in the industry, the actress not only worked in Bollywood but also did commendable job in Tollywood industry. The actress is well know for her curly hair and looks, once Taapsee also shared her insecurity for curly hair, she went to many chemical treatments to strainghten her curly hair.



Meanwhile on the work front, the actress will be soon seen in Shabaash Mithu.