Taapsee Pannu stuns in white saree, fans call her 'gorgeous'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Taapsee Pannu, who is often very active on social media, left her fans in awe once again as she dropped some stunning pictures in an all-white saree.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Taapsee shared a series of pictures where she can be seen posing in a white saree.

Apart from the pictures, the 'Dunki' actress added a caption that read, "Ishq Ka Rang Safed Piya, Chal Wahan Chalen Jahan Na Koi Matbhed Piya."

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Simplicity does not look good on everyone, there are very few people on whom white colour looks good like you."

"You are such a gorgeous woman," wrote a second user.

Meanwhile, Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others.

The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film titled 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

'Earlier, in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller unveiled the film's official teaser.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role.

The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of an upcoming sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the cult classic film 'Karz' playing in the background.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. However, the official release date is still awaited.

