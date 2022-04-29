Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu to release on July 15

Taapsee Pannu on Friday announced that her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, will make its debut in theatres on July 15. Directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven. Pannu, who essays the role of Raj, shared the new release date of the movie in a post on Twitter.

“There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this ‘Gentleman’s Game’ #ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022,” the 34-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.Shabaash Mithu marks the first theatrical release of Pannu post her 2020 movie Thappad.