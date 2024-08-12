Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Gurucharan Singh Goes On Liquid Diet Due to Mounting Debt

Actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', went missing a few months ago. The 52-year-old actor returned after 25 days. Currently, the actor is going through bad times. Gurcharan has a debt of crores on his head. Somehow he is paying off this loan and looking for work. What's more, he has given up food due to debt and has disclosed that he is only on a liquid diet.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Gurucharan Singh said, "People love me a lot. I also want to work a lot so that I can support myself. I can take care of my parents. I have been looking for work since a month. I want to start working again and do a second innings. I have to earn money to pay the EMI and also pay the credit card bill. I have to borrow money from people too."

He added, "I have been on a liquid diet for 34 days. Milk, tea, and coconut water are the only things I have been consuming. For 4 years, I have only seen failure. I have been trying to do different things. I have also tried to start a business, but all failed. Now I am tired and want to earn. I wish." Gurucharan has overdrawn the credit card to the tune of Rs 60 lakh. 60 lakhs have also been taken from friends. A total debt of Rs 1 crore 20 lakh is on my head.