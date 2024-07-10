‘I Had No Plans Of Coming Back’: TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh On His Disappearance

Gurucharan Singh, who was a part of Sabtv's popular sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, vanished from his Delhi home for over 25 days a few months ago. After days of search, he came back Infront of everyone and said that he was okay, and it is not publicity sunt and he went on a 'spiritual journey'. He returned to Mumbai for the first time earlier this month after he went missing.

In an interview with TOI Gurucharan said,"I have always been spiritual because of my parents and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God. I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. But God gave me a sign and that made me return home. Many people think I planned my disappearance for publicity, but that’s not true."

He further added, "If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I could have used social media to do that, but I didn’t. Even after coming back home, I didn’t give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me.”

Gurucharan shared his desire for the industry to support him by offering him work as he is eager to get back to work and pay off his loans and debts. He is determined to work hard and balance his spiritual journey with his responsibilities. “I am back and want to do a lot of work. I also want to pay off all the loans and debts that I have, one by one. That can happen through my work, and I am ready to work hard. I have realized that I can continue my spiritual journey even when fulfilling my other responsibilities in life.”

In April, the actor went missing after leaving his Delhi home for a flight to Mumbai. Although he returned home, he was questioned by Delhi Police and his statement was recorded in court. Gurucharan played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.