Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha's father passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Popular actor and poet Shailesh Lodha, best known for his role as Taarak Mehta in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, on Thursday shared the heartbreaking loss of his father.

In a heartfelt note on his Instagram account, the actor shared the demise of his father Shyam Singh Lodha.

"Whatever I am... I am your shadow... The morning sun illuminated the world today, but darkness has enveloped our lives... Papa has left his body... If tears had a language, I could have written something... please say it once again... Babloo," Shailesh said in an emotional post in Hindi with a picture of his late father.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_QJJnqSJ4m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sailesh is a poet, actor, comedian and writer. He is best known for playing Taarak Mehta in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Sailesh first appeared on Comedy Circus as a contestant, and later in 'Comedy Ka Mahamukabla'. The actor was also the main presenter in the TV program 'Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai' which aired on Sab TV.

