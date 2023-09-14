Tabu, Ali Fazal-starrer 'Khufiya' to arrive on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : The release date for Tabu and Ali Fazal's spy thriller 'Khufiya' has been locked.

The film will be out on Netflix on October 5. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of 'Khufiya' world created by Vishal Bhardwaj.

This extraordinary spy-thriller is inspired by real life events and is based on a book,Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

The film takes viewers on a gripping journey into the mysterious world of love, betrayal and all things Khufiya, as per a statement.

Basically, Khufiya follows an R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover. Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon will also be seen in the film. The film’s first look was released over a year ago by Netflix in August 2022.

