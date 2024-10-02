Tabu expresses gratitude as ‘Haider’ turns 10

Mumbai, Oct 2 Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2014 political crime thriller “Haider” completed years in Hindi cinema on Wednesday. Actress Tabu, who played Ghazala Meer in the film, expressed her gratitude and celebrated the moment.

Tabu on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring moments from the film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among many others.

She wrote: “#Haider Oct 2 , 2014. A decade of all that followed…Thank you

@vishalrbhardwaj @shahidkapoor @utvfilms @shraddhakapoor @vishaldadlani @kaykaymenon02 @dollyahluwalia.”

“Haider”, which is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy “Hamlet”, was set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995. It is also based on Basharat Peer's memoir “Curfewed Night”.

The film revolved around Shahid’s character Haider, a young student and a poet, who returns to Kashmir at the peak of the conflict to seek answers about his father's disappearance and ends up being tugged into the politics of the state.

The film marked the third installment of Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy after 2003’s “Maqbool” and the “Omkara,” which was released in 2006.

The film was first screened at the 19th Busan International Film Festival. Upon its release in 2014, it was a major commercial success at the box-office, garnering attention from the media due to its controversial subject matter.

“Haider” was the first Indian film to win the People's Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival. At the 62nd National Film Awards, Haider won a leading five awards.

Talking about her work, Tabu was last seen on screen in the romantic thriller “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in their tenth film together. The movie also featured Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

The film story follows a couple whose love story spans two decades from 2000 to 2023, delving into the emotional depth and evolving dynamics of their relationship over two decades.

