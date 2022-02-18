Tahir Raj Bhasin launches chat show on social media titled 'Talking Craft'

Mumbai, Feb 18 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is launching his own chat show on social media called 'Talking Craft' that will enable him to interact with some of the best creative forces of our industry.

About his show, Tahir said: "Growing up, as a film enthusiast, I used to seek out in-depth conversations by brilliant creative minds. I was more interested to know and learn about their approach to their craft. I'm exactly the same today and I only look to engage and learn from my co-actors constantly."

"I'm sure there are many like me, actors or film lovers, who would love to hear what goes on in an actor's mind before a scene is filmed, what are the unique preparation methods of brilliant actors, right from the horses mouth."

The actor added that ever since the social media boom happened, he has been toying with the idea of creating a platform that enables me to interact with some of the best creative forces of the industry and learn in detail what makes them and their processes so special.

"So, I'm thrilled to announce that I'm launching my very own social media property called 'Talking Craft'."

The first guest on the show is his co-star from the web series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Shweta Tripathi.

Tahir says, "This will enable me to speak to my fellow actors from the industry and delve in detail how they deliver magic on screen. My first guest is one of my most talented co-stars, the incredible Sweta Tripathi, who I had the good fortune to be paired opposite in our hit web series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor