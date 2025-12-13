Taiwan Film Festival 2025 kicks off in Delhi; first Indo-Taiwanese film 'Demon Hunters' to premiere

New Delhi [India], December 13 : The 2025 Taiwan Film Festival commenced in the national capital on Friday, December 12, showcasing contemporary Taiwanese cinema and strengthening cultural ties between India and Taiwan.

The two-day festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Taiwan, will feature film screenings, discussions with filmmakers, and the world premiere of 'Demon Hunters', the first Taiwan-India co-production feature film.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Mumin Chen, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, emphasised the significance of the collaboration.

"The Taiwanese film industry is smaller compared to the Indian industry. Indian movies have a larger market. It is a good initiative through which both countries can learn more about each other by sharing their films," he said.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Taiwan, this year's festival features three selected Taiwanese films that reflect the country's cultural and cinematic landscape. The festival aims to provide Indian audiences with a glimpse of Taiwan's contemporary film industry while promoting bilateral collaboration in cinema.

The world premiere of 'Demon Hunters' also aims to bring together cultural elements from both countries and features classic Bollywood dance sequences, marking an important milestone in bilateral film collaboration.

Actor Arjan Bajwa, who leads 'Demon Hunters', spoke toand expressed his pride in being able to represent India.

"In this film, we have chosen a different kind of subject that is not a typical rom-com story. Representing India and working in a Taiwan Indian co-production movie is a matter of pride for me," he said.

Set in both India and Taiwan, Demon Hunters revolves around the story of a paranormal YouTuber from Taiwan and a tech engineer from India. The two are forced to work together to fight a mysterious supernatural force.

In addition to Bajwa, the film stars popular Taiwanese actor JC Lin and veteran actor Jack Kao.

Meanwhile, a documentary titled 'A Chip Odyssey' will also be featured at the festival, providing the audience with insight into Taiwan's technological development and its impact on the global supply chain.

'Hunter Brothers' - an indigenous-themed drama will take centre-stage, portraying the emotional and social tensions between tradition and modernity within Taiwan's indigenous communities.

The 2025 Taiwan Film Festival, which will take place on December 12 and 13, features an opening ceremony, film screenings, and post-screening discussions with guests and filmmakers from India and Taiwan.

