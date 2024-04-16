Taiwanese film ‘Demon Hunters’ featuring Arjun Bajwa heads to Cannes

Mumbai, April 16 The Taiwanese film ‘Demon Hunters’, which stars Indian actor Arjan Bajwa, is heading to Cannes Film Festival.

The film is an action-comedy, and its first look will be unveiled at the French Riviera next month. The film is headlined by Arjan Bajwa and JC Lin.

It is directed by Mei-Juin Chen, who is known for her work on ‘The Gangster’s Daughter’, and has camera handled by veteran cinematographer Tony Cheung. Tony is known for his work on films like ‘Dragon Blade’ and ‘Hidden Strike’ starring Jackie Chan and John Sena.

With a stellar international cast and crew, including Regina Lei and seasoned actor Jack Kao, known as Al Pacino of the South East and Harry Chang from the popular Netflix Series Gatao, the film is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Arjan Bajwa said: "Being a part of 'Demon Hunters' has been an incredible experience. The opportunity to collaborate with such talented individuals from across the globe has been truly rewarding. I can't wait for audiences to join us on this wild adventure."

'Demon Hunters' marks a historic collaboration between India and Taiwan, and is backed by Taiwan's government.

JC Lin echoed Arjan’s sentiments, stating: "Working on 'Demon Hunters' has been a dream come true. It's been an honour to collaborate with such a talented team from Hong Kong and India and I'm excited for viewers to immerse themselves in the world we've created. And the ride has just begun with this unveiling in Cannes.”

Director Mei-Juin Chen shared his excitement, saying: "Creating 'Demon Hunters' has been an exhilarating journey. We've infused the film with all the ingredients of a wholesome entertainer. I can't wait for audiences to experience it and to see how they react to the first look at Cannes.”

Produced by Light House Productions (Taiwan) and Kleos Entertainment Group (India), ‘Demon Hunters’ is set to premiere globally in the later part of 2024.

