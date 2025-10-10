“Take a Bow, Rishab Shetty” Suniel Shetty Pens a Heartfelt Note Celebrating Kantara Chapter 1 Success

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has shared an emotional and powerful note on social media, lauding Rishab Shetty and his cinematic brilliance in Kantara. His heartfelt words reflect the deep impact the film has created across audiences, making it a cultural phenomenon that transcends language and geography. Taking to his official account, Suniel wrote, “Last night, Kantara didn’t just move me — it went straight through my veins. Goosebumps, tears, pride, peace… all at once.

I guess – that’s what real cinema does — it makes you feel your roots. This is what Indian cinema is truly about — when it speaks of our soil, our people, our gods… it becomes divine. And as long as we stay true to these stories, there can never be bad cinema. Rishab Shetty — and the entire Kantara team — take a bow. Only a man possessed and obsessed with his roots could have created something this powerful. This one will stay with me… for a very, very long time. @shetty_rishab @hombalefilms.” Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unravelling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.