Taking the video production niche by storm, make way for Faheem Rahiman

He is a rising producer who successfully runs his video production and record label company in Dubai, UAE.

Astounding is all those success stories from across industries of the world that have something valuable to pass on to people, something that others can find motivation in and something that can truly inspire them to be their best versions in all that they ever choose to do in their careers and journeys. It is even more astounding to notice how a few young professionals have stunned the world with the kind of work they have done and the immense success they have received from the same, even in industries that already overflow with established as well as emerging talented beings. Music is one such industry to have seen an influx of tons of gifted professionals; however, among them, one name that has made quite a buzz as a producer is Faheem Rahiman.

The globetrotter, as he calls himself, has dived deep into the world of music and confesses that if anything attracts him the most, it is all things music. Choosing to be a producer in such a highly competitive industry naturally was a challenging thing for him, but he decided to continuously walk his path and get closer to his visions and aspirations in life. Today, he serves as the proud founder of Third Eye Films, which is a broadcasting and media production company based in Dubai, UAE and also owns Third Eye Music, which is a growing record label known for producing incredible music videos.

After giving superlative music videos so far, it is now reported he is working with Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri. Even with the popular singer King, he made a song named Pablo from the album “Champagne Talk,” which was released a few months back. Besides that, his recently released track “Gadbadi,” ft. Akull also went ahead in garnering massive love and appreciation from the audiences last month.

Faheem Rahiman has totally taken over the video production niche, which can be proved by the massive hit music videos he has already given in his career. Right now, he is working on many other exciting projects with several other celebrities and can’t hold his excitement to talk about them soon.

