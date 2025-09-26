Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty Set to Enter Rise and Fall Tower for Star-Studded Powerplay Weekend

The Rise and Fall tower is all set for an exciting twist to get a starry makeover as Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty step in to promote their latest show, Do You Wanna Partner, during the Powerplay weekend. Their visit promises to bring fresh energy, glamour, and excitement to the high-stakes competition, giving contestants a chance to interact with the stars and witness the twists unfolding in real time.

Tomorrow, viewers will get to see the stars interact with the contestants, take part in unique challenges, and witness how their presence shakes up the dynamics inside the tower. This special Powerplay weekend is set to make the episodes even more thrilling, combining entertainment, surprises, and intense gameplay. Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty play two BFFs trying to launch their own beer startup, navigating a man's world.

The premise

Shikha (Tamannaah) has been fired from her white collar Gurgaon job. She now wants to use the time to revive her father's (Indraneil Sengupta) dream of making craft beer. Her best friend, marketing genius Anahita (Diana Penty) quits her own job, and the two set out to make beer. But they realise nobody wants to take two women making booze seriously. So they employ an actor (Jaaved Jaaferi) to play their make-believe boss, the enigmatic billionaire David James. But they end up biting more than they can chew, facing threats from a loan shark (Shweta Tiwari) and the liquor baron who betrayed Shikha's dad years ago (Neeraj Kabi).