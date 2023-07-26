Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumours of owning the world's 5th largest diamond ring

Tamannaah Bhatia has risen among the ranks and established herself as one of the most promising stars in recent times. Recently the actress was in the news, after being reported to be owning the 5th largest diamond in the world which has turned out to be false. According to reports, the diamond ring holds an estimated value of Rs 2 crore, primarily attributed to its remarkable size, substantial weight, brilliant shine, exquisite texture, and finely cut shape.

It is also reported that the ring was gifted to the actress by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela in 2019 for Tamannaah's stellar performance in the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. On Tuesday, Tamannaah took to Instagram stories and dismissed the reports and stated that it was a bottle opener. She wrote, "Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond #GirlsLikeToClickPics."Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay Varma and in web series Jee Karda. She will next be seen in the Telugu action film Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. She also has Jailer with Rajinikanth.