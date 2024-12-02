Tamannaah Bhatia goes classic as she stuns in white and blue

Mumbai, Dec 2 Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked every inch a vintage doll as she looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a classic white shirt paired with dark blue denims.

Tamannaah took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a ruffled white shirt with floral lace work paired with high-waisted dark blue denims and boots. She completed her look with minimum make-up and light pink lips.

“So Jaswinder? Heere mile? #SikandarKaMuqaddar out on @netflix_in Watch now,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

Tamannaah's latest work is ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, helmed by Neeraj Pandey. It premiered on Netflix on November 29. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary and Rajiv Mehta in pivotal roles.

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” unfolds a gripping tale of a heist, a relentless police officer, and a pursuit that spans 15 years, offering a thrilling mix of high-stakes drama. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz. The forthcoming thriller delves into crime, obsession, and the pursuit of justice. The project marks Jimmy Shergill’s first onscreen collaboration with Tamannaah.

The actress also has “Odela 2”. Directed by Ashok Teja, “Odela 2” also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

Tamannaah recently professed her love for “malai makhan ” while she was in Lucknow, the City of Nawabs.

The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she was seen sitting in the backseat of the car and making a very happy face looking at the plate full of “malai makhan”, a sweet snack made from milk cream during the winters.

“Couldn't have left Lucknow without malai Makhan,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the silky sweet delicacy, it is prepared in many parts of Uttar Pradesh especially in cities of Kanpur, Varanasi and Lucknow. In Delhi, it is known as Daulat ki Chaat.

