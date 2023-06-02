Tamannaah Bhatia's contemporary romance drama 'Jee Karda' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a fun avatar in a contemporary romance drama 'Jee Karda'.

Written and directed by Arunima Sharma, and co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, 'Jee Karda' is touted as a heartwarming-yet-edgy series.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs-lzpSoDlI/?hl=en

As per a statement, "Jee Karda is an immersive story of seven childhood friends, who thought that by the time they were 30 that their lives will be sorted. However, upon turning 30, they eventually find out that it's a grand hot mess instead. They live, love, laugh, make mistakes together, get their hearts broken, and grow up a little, but through it all, discover that the best of friendships and relationships are imperfect and life is a luminous shade of gray."

It also stars Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Samvedna Suwalka.

Expressing excitement about the series, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video said, "Jee Karda is a heartwarming story about love, heartbreak, dating, family dynamics, and above all, the unbreakable bond of friendship that often carries us through the vicissitudes of daily life..it remains our constant endeavour to help bring to life stories that are authentic, engaging, and entertaining, and Jee Karda is yet another step in that direction. It has truly been an incredibly rewarding collaboration with Maddock Films."

Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films shared, "Jee Karda marks our first association with Prime Video, and there could be no better way to kick start our creative journey. This story takes a heartfelt and relatable look at relationships. The plot and characters are crafted to have a wide appeal across all kinds of viewers. I am looking forward to unveiling our show to audiences on 15 June".

The eight-episode series will be out on Prime Video on June 15.

