Tamil actress Deepa found dead at her residence, suicide suspected

Tamil Actress Pauline Jessica who goes by her stage name Deepa died by suicide. She was 29. The Andhra-based Tamil actress best known for her roles in 'Thupparivalan', and 'Vaaitha', was found hanging at her apartment in Chennai on Sunday (Sep 18) morning. She also left a suspicious message in her diary. Deepa was living alone for the past few days. The family found out about her death when she was not answering their phone calls. They sent one of her friends to check on her and she found her hanging from the fan.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. Many reports suggest that Deepa decided to end her life due to trouble in her love life. Reportedly, police have also recovered a suicide note from Deepa’s house. The actress has not named anyone in the letter and stated that she would love them for the rest of her life. Reports suggest that she was deeply in love with someone and could no longer cope with the issues that arose in her relationship. Deepa was a budding Kollywood actress and has been part of a few movies. Her film Vaidhaa was released earlier this year. She has done minor roles in Mysskin’s Thupparivalan among other films. She also had many interesting roles in her kitty.