Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tests positive for Covid-19

Chennai, July 17 Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, whose performance in the just released 'Iravin Nizhal' has come in for praise, on Sunday announced that she tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Varalaxmi said: "Covid Positive ... in spite of all precautions. Actors please start insisting on masking up the entire crew because we as actors can't wear masks.

"Those who have met me or been in contact with me please watch out for symptoms and get checked. Please be careful and mask up. Covid is still here."

The actress also posted a video in which she made an earnest appeal to people to mask up.

In the video, she says, "Hi Guys, Good morning. Not a very good morning for me. I have tested positive for Covid in spite of being careful and masking up. I have got it from the set. Please be careful and those who have come in contact with me, check yourselves and watch out for symptoms. Covid is still very much here. So, be careful and mask up. Take care."

