"Tamil Cinema is moving towards golden age": Kamal Haasan praises Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 : Veteran actor Kamal Haasan who lent his voice to M Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2's narration on Monday heaped praises on the ace filmmaker and cast of the film.

Speaking exclusively to , Hassan talked about his friendship with M Ratnam and praised his film.

He said, "I am an artist, film producer, director and all of that. Secondly, my first proclaimed identity is that I am a cinema fan. And I am a Tamilian. So I am so proud that the technical expertise and unique talent of Tamil are now for everyone and the world to see. And altogether, I am not talking just about the stars incorporated or played for the story and I think the credit goes to M Ratnam. M Ratnam takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size like a production. Mr M Ratnam, the team the cinematographer, the musician, everybody they have worked together to make Tamil cinema international. And this is people that have embraced which is a good sign that Tamil Cinema is probably moving towards the golden age and expected to go in that direction. It's a very moving moment for two friends who started speaking about cinema and he has gone ahead and done it."

'Ponniyin Selvan 2', directed by M Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film. The period drama is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the period saga has already earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide.

Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second instalment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.

The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 covered one-third of the novel series and the rest was told in the second part.

'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the period saga has already earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor