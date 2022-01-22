Tamil film producer Thai Saravanan erects memorial for late mother

Chennai, Jan 22 One of Tamil cinema's well-known producers Thai Saravanan has erected a memorial in honour of his mother, Jayalakshmi, who passed away last year.

The producer, who has immense respect and love for his mother, wanted to express his affection for her and therefore chose to erect a memorial for her in his farmlands, a source said.

The memorial, which has caught the attention of those in the film industry, has been erected in Tamil Nadu's Ottanchathiram town, which also happens to be the producer's native place.

Thai Saravanan, who is known to have produced several critically acclaimed hit films in Tamil such as 'Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer', 'Vil Ambu' and 'Maveeran Kittu', also has a reputation of being a distributor.

The pictures of the memorial built by the producer for his mother has now caught the attention of those on social media.

