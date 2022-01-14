Tamil micro-series 'Aanandham Aarambham' to release on OTT on Jan 14

Chennai, Jan 14 Fictional micro-series 'Aanandham Aarambham', starring actress and 'Bigg Boss Tamil' contestant Abhirami Venkatachalam and actor Santhosh Prathap in the lead, is to release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14.

The eight-episode micro-series traces the heartwarming relationship of two coffee lovers, Ranjani and Ramcharan, starting from their proposal to their first wedding anniversary.

Each four-minute episode displays how coffee becomes an integral part of their everyday life to build an equal relationship. For Ramcharan and Ranjani, filling bitter-gaps becomes easier over coffee and eventually becomes a back-in-love tactic.

Santhosh Prathap, who has delivered hit films like 'Sarpatta Parambarai' and 'Oh My Kadavule', said, "This initiative to create a series around coffee and the relationship between two individuals is a brilliant idea to connect with audiences. I appreciate that we could tell a story about something so simple with such ease through a relatable storyline. I hope that your coffee break is made even more special with Aanandham Aarambham."

'Aanandham Aarambam' begins with Ram proposing to Ranjani for marriage in a dramatic way over Zoom as his overseas assignment is coming to an end. Ram then meets Ranjani's parents to get their approval. Though they are initially unsure about him, Ram wins her parents' hearts with his magical coffee as they too, like Ranjani, are coffee lovers.

On their wedding day, Ram promises Ranjani that he'd never have coffee without her and he will always prepare her first cup of coffee every morning. From here the story progresses in an episodic format with incidents happening at different points in their life.

The story showcases the small tiffs that crop up between the couple for no reason at all and how it is resolved either by the caring attitude of Ramcharan or by the love of Ranjani for Ram.

The couple discovers issues and differences that they were not aware of through their long distance relationship, which brings in more conflicts that they need to resolve together now that they are together in person.

