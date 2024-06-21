Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Actor Vijay Visits Victims At Hospital

Actor Vijay Thalapathy visited Kallakurichi to meet people affected by the illicit liquor issue. A video has gone viral showing an alleged incident involving a DMK official suggesting a woman should fall at Vijay's feet. The illicit liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi, resulting in 49 deaths, has deeply affected Tamil Nadu. Three individuals involved in producing the liquor have been arrested.

Vijay, President of the Tamil Nadu Victory Forum, expressed his sorrow over the incident in Karunapuram where more than 25 people died. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for the recovery of those still undergoing treatment. Criticizing the government for negligence, Vijay highlighted previous similar incidents and urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement stringent measures to prevent such tragedies.

During his visit to hospitals in Puducherry Jipmer and elsewhere, where victims are receiving treatment, Vijay witnessed the ongoing grief caused by ineffective treatment leading to more deaths. A woman at one of these hospitals fell at his feet, seeking assistance for those undergoing treatment.