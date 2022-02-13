Tamil star Ram Arun Castro's next to be a psychological thriller

Chennai, Feb 13 Actor Ram Arun Castro, who played the lead in the critically acclaimed Tamil investigative thriller 'V1', has now begun work on his third film, which is being directed by Rajesh Balachandran.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film went on the floors with a simple pooja held recently.

Says a source, "This film will be a psychological thriller. The director might be making his debut with this film but he is known for training actors. In fact, he has conducted acting sessions for some actors who are working in films like 'Indian 2'."

Nithyanandam, who worked as an assistant cameraman to Arthur Wilson, will be the cinematographer of this film. Art direction for the film will be by Ramu Thangaraj, who was the art director for critically acclaimed films like 'Pariyaerum Perumal' and 'Rocky'.

Sources say that other members of the cast and the crew are being finalised and that an official announcement regarding it will be made soon.

