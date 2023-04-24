Tamil superstar Sarath Babu hospitalized in ICU with multi-organ failure

Veteran actor Sarath Babu has been hospitalised in Hyderabad and his condition is stated to be critical. The 71-year-old is on a ventilator at AIG Hospitals. The actor, who was not keeping well for some time, was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG. The actor is reported to be under treatment for multi-organ damage. According to sources, Sarath Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. Reportedly, Sarath Babu has been put on ventilator support in the city hospital, as per the report. This is Sarath Babu's second hospitalized in recent weeks. Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

Sarath Babu, who was born Satyam Babu Dixithulu, made his acting debut in 1973 with the Telugu film 'Rama Rajyam'. Four years later, he made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1977 with K Balachander's directorial 'Pattina Pravesam'.He became a popular name in the Tamil film industry after his portrayal of Venkatachalam in K Balachander's film 'Nizhal Nijamagiradhu' in 1978.He got his first break in Malayalam cinema in 1979 with 'Sarapancharam', helmed by Hariharan. In 1984, he got chance to work in the Kannada movie 'Tulasidala' for the first time.In his 50-decade-long career, Sarath Babu has been a part of more than 230 movies. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.He was last seen in the 2021 Telugu film 'Vakeel Saab', starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Venu Sriram. Helmed by Ramanan Purushothama, His last Tamil film was 'Vasantha Mullai', in 2023.



