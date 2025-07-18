Tamil superstar Vikram's son Dhruv returns to big screen after six years with 'Bison'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 : Dhruv Vikram, son of popular Tamil actor Vikram, will finally be returning to the big screens after a gap of almost six years with the film 'Bison'. The makers have shared a new update regarding the release of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dhruv Vikram shared a poster of his upcoming film 'Bison' notifying his fans about the theatrical distribution of his film in Tamil Nadu.

He informed fans that his film will be theatrically distributed by FiveStarSenthil, a film distribution company, in Tamil Nadu.

The theatrical distribution of Dhruv Vikram in Tamil Nadu is a profitable deal for FiveStar Senthil, as the actor shared a huge fan following in the state due to his diverse filmography and his superstar father Vikram.

"My return to Theatres after 6 long years. BISON will be taken across Tamil Nadu

through @5starsenthil this Diwali. October 17th, 2025," wrote Dhurv Vikram in the Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMP5UzXCr9Z/?hl=en

Dhruv Vikram has been focusing on his music career for the past three years. He was last seen in the film 'Mahaan', which was released on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical release.

The actor shared the screen with his father Vikram, who played the role of a liquor baron, while Dhruv played the character of a cop who is after his empire.

The movie received positive reviews from the critics and the audience.

Dhruv's upcoming theatrical film is 'Bison' now. This movie will mark the actor's return to the theatre after six long years.

It is helmed by the critically acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj.

The actor was last seen in the theatrical movie 'Adithya Varma', a Tamil remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'.

It served as the debut film of the actor. It was released in 2019.

