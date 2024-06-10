Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam Chief and actor Vijay to felicitate class 10 and 12 exam toppers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 : Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam President and actor Vijay will meet Class 10 and 12 exam toppers to felicitate their outstanding performance.

The event will be held at the convention center in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. The first phase is scheduled for June 28, and the second phase will take place on July 3.

According to a press release from TVK General Secretary N. Anand, Vijay will present certificates and financial aid to the top-performing students.

"Vijay will give a certificate and financial aid to the toppers. In first phase on June 28 students from districts Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindukkal, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madhurai, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivangangai, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Thirupur and Virudhunagar would be felicitated," read the press release.

Likewise, on July 3, students from Puducherry and those from districts including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kanchipuram, Karaikkal, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Thirupathur, Trichy, Vellore, and Villupuram will receive recognition and felicitation.

Last year, Vijay conducted a similar event where he asked parents not to sell their votes and encouraged students to read works by Periyar and Ambedkar. This statement received mixed reactions from political parties, as Vijay had not yet officially announced his political intentions.

This is going to be Vijay's first public appearance on stage after announcing his party name as Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam on February 2 this year.

