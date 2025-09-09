Tanisha Mukherjee Talks About Overcoming Heartbreak After Parting Ways with Uday Chopra

Bollywood actress Tanisha Mukherjee did many films but didn't get popularity as her sister Kajol. Even though she could not make a successful career in Bollywood, Tanisha was always in the news due to her personal life. Uday Chopra and Tanisha were in a relationship for some time. But later they broke up. Now, after so many years, Tanisha has commented on her relationship with Uday for the first time.

Tanisha opened up about her relationship with Pinkvilla she said, "After breaking up with Uday, I was heart broken. Because we were also good friends. We had known each other for a long time. We were very good friends. I always look at the bright side of everything. I think that whatever happens is for the best. Everything is going to be fine. I think like that. Breakups definitely hurt you. But, this is a part of life. And you get out of it".

Meanwhile, Tanisha worked in Hindi films like Sarkar, One to Three, Tango Charlie, Son of Sardar, Munna Michael, Tum Milo Toh Sahi. Tanisha and Uday Chopra were seen together in the film Neil Nikki. Apart from this, Tanisha has also worked in Bengali and some South films.