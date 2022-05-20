Tanishaa Mukerji reveals her weight loss and fitness regime

Mumbai, May 20 Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who is known for her work in Bollywood as well as south films, talks about her fitness regime post Covid.

She says: "These past 2 years were a different time indeed with Covid killing our strength and stamina but now it's time to lose those days and get back on the horse. I'm on my personal fitness plan and following basic rules of healthy eating and exercising."

The actress further briefs about the exercises and other routines she is following for fitness.

"I lost a lot of muscle and strength after being diagnosed with Covid as I could not keep up with my fitness regime but now I'm all geared up to make a determined effort to get fit again and to build strength and flexibility with yoga, functional training, weights and pilates," adds the actress who has worked in 'Sssshhh..'. and Tamil movie 'Unnale Unnale'. She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 7'.

