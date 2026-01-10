Tanishaa Mukerji starts the new year 'connecting with ancient knowledge at Karla Caves'

Mumbai, Jan 10 Actress Tanishaa Mukerji says that she has kickstarted the new year by connecting with the ancient knowledge at the Karla Caves.

The actress shared a few pictures on her social media account straight from her positive trip to the caves.

She wrote, “Starting the new year connecting with ancient knowledge. At #KarlaCaves.”

The actress elaborated on the significance of the historical place.

“Karla Caves are a group of ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves near Lonavala in Maharashtra, dating nearly from the 2nd century BCE to about the 5th century CE.”

She added, “They lie on an old trade route and once served as a monastery and rest stop for monks and travelling merchants. The complex is best known for its Great Chaitya hall, one of the largest and finest early rock-cut prayer halls in India, with a vaulted roof, stone pillars and a central stupa. #tanishaamukerji #goodvibes #traveltime #lonavla.”

The actress a few weeks ago, was seen enjoying her piping hot 'Kulhad wali chai' amid chilly weather in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The actress took to her social media account to share a few pictures straight from her indulgence.

She wrote, “Thandi aur garam garam kulhad wali chai… Hits different!! #winterseason #chai #instadaily #instamood #tanishaamukerji.”

Tanishaa is also known to be the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and sister of Bollywood star Kajol.

She is seen actively taking part in various festivals and is also on the organisation committee of the North Bombay Durga Pooja Pandal.

The actress, on account of Durga Pooja this year, was seen looking into the entire management and organisation of the festival.

Tanishaa had mentioned how the occasion felt deeply personal, as it brought back memories of her late father and her uncle Debu Kaka, who passed away a few months ago.

"Today is a very special day for me. It feels like my father has come to the puja,” she had told IANS.

She added, “He loved the Durga Puja, and I feel very happy. It feels as if I am standing with my father today and reliving all those good memories."

She also remembered her Uncle Debu, whom she fondly called Debu Kaka, and said, "Today I feel like I am with my Debu Kaka, who passed away a few months ago. I feel he is here with me today at this very pandal. It's very emotional."

