Tanuj Virwani calls 'Yodha' a 'humongous opportunity' for him

Mumbai, March 3 Actor Tanuj Virwani, who has worked in projects such as 'Inside Edge', 'Poison', 'Code M' and 'Cartel', will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Yodha', which he says is a "humongous opportunity" for him.

"Well, this is indeed a humongous opportunity for me and I am so grateful to the makers for giving me this project. This is very different from what I have done in the past. I wouldn't like to give away too much before the release of the film,” said Tanuj.

“However, what I can say is that I have different looks in the film and it was super fun playing them. It is poles apart from what my audience has seen me in the past and that's something that is making me very excited as an artiste,” he added.

The actor, who is the son of veteran star Rati Agnihotri, said that the upcoming film made him push his boundaries as an actor.

“As an actor, you want your true potential to come on-screen, when you are challenged and forced to push yourself beyond boundaries. This is one film that made me do that and the fact that I am playing such a big pivotal role in a Dharma film is in itself a special feeling,” he added.

Tanuj is super excited and cannot wait for his performance to be seen by the audience, when it releases in cinemas on March 15.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, ‘Yodha’ also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor