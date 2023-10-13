Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant accuses her of ruining her career

Tanushree Dutta has filed a FIR against Rakhi Sawant. The issue between the two cropped up way back in 2008 during the filming of a song for Nana Patekar’s film Horn Ok Please. It continued when Dutta accused Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018 and Sawant made counter allegations against the actress of raping her.While addressing the media, Tanushree Dutta said, “I have come here to file a FIR against Rakhi Sawant for the psychological trauma that she caused in 2018 during the Me Too Movement. There are many penal codes added to the FIR based on multiple reasons. We have made a record of each and every statement that she made against me. This time she won’t be spared. Now the process has begun, they will take action soon and I have provided them with the whole background.”

She added, “The background is that during the film Horn Ok Please, they had first replaced Rakhi and got me onboard and then after the issue with Nana Patekar, they again got Rakhi back. So this was a planned stint to bring publicity to the film by using my name. They bounced all my cheques. It was all planned and Rakhi was a part of it.”

Dutta continued, “I went through a lot of emotional and psychological trauma because of Rakhi. She had said such terrible things about me. I couldn’t take it. Rakhi has a new drama every year to stay in the limelight. She ruined my whole reputation. She attacked my personal life, I couldn’t get married because of her. Rakhi kept pestering me for the longest time.”Towards the end, Tanushree even mentioned what took her so late to take any action against Rakhi. “I was awake already, and I had filed the complaint against Nana Patekar in 2008 and 2018 too. Rakhi had made me so unwell and weak because of her cheap videos and allegations against me in 2018. Now that I am back and I have time to take things legal I will make sure Rakhi gets penalised for everything she has done to me. I admit, earlier I couldn't deal with her aggression but now I will,” she concluded.