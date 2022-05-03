Tanushree Dutta gets injured in road accident, after her car brakes fail

Actor Tanushree Dutta recently met with a road accident on her way to a temple. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that the accident took place after the vehicle she was travelling in had a brake failure. She also said that she escaped 'with just a few stitches'. Tanushree also shared several pictures, including one of the bruises on her leg.In the pictures, Tanushree wore maroon and white ethnic wear as she clicked selfies and pictures with several people inside the temple complex. The last photo on her post gave a glimpse of her leg on which several cuts were seen.

Sharing the pictures, Tanushree captioned the post, "Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan.. Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!"Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tanushree shared her photos and wrote about her faith and the accident. "My faith is not blind. It sees & feels & knows stuff. My faith is the rope I have whenever life feels like quicksand...Its a shield too in times like this.. Like In the moment of my crawl..even in that dreadful moment when I didn't know what is in future a still small voice in my heart spoke to me and said that I will be fine. I prayed for no broken bones...so no broken bones...People on the 2nd floor heard the crash.. but no broken bones.. I choose to live by faith...whatever happens happens for my best. It's OK.. I'm fine now.. Tomorrow will be a better day."

Elaborating further, she added, “And I believe that nothing bad can ever happen on Sundays & Mondays...so if something happened it's probably good for me in some unfathomable way...Something great is about to manifest. Maybe I'm supposed to receive something awesome & God is just removing the bad stuff first...I'm excited for tomorrow...#enthucutlet.”Tanushree also went on to joke about her wounds. She wrote, “The heavy fat layer in my leg didn't let my bones break disc to impact. My diet change last few months...Fat ke hhi kuch fayde hai...cute lagne ke alawa.”In yet another post on Instagram, Tanushree shared a video with a captioned that read, "Very first road accident of my whole life & it just made my resolve & faith stronger...very humbling experience too knowing that I'm perhaps not as invincible as I believe myself to be..."

