Tanvi Thakkar excited about love track in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Mumbai, April 14 Actress Tanvi Thakkar, who currently essays the role of Shivani in the TV show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', opens up about her love track in the show.

She says: "I'm excited that our track in the show is focusing on my love story. And it will be fun for my audience with lots of new twists and turns. Sachin is playing my love interest in the show. He was my first love and he left me 10 years ago on our marriage date and now he is back and wants to settle down with me again. But my family is not trusting him and we are doing everything possible to have their support and blessings."

The actress is paired alongside actor Sachin Shroff, Talking about shooting with him she adds: "Shooting with Sachin is fun. We have mutual friends too. He is a very genuine and talented human being. And a very professional and hardworking co-star."

Tanvi also featured in 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', 'Bepannah Pyaar' among others.

Sharing her views about love in real life, she shares: "I believe first love is memorable and special. But again, first love is always not a true love. The meaning and significance of love changes with time in our life. Love now for me means more of companionship, loving someone without having expectations or limiting beliefs. It means caring for someone, putting their needs before our own, and having a genuine desire for their happiness. It's more like you feel as a family."

