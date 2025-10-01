Tanya Mittal Accuses Nehal Chudasama of Manipulating Situations in Bigg Boss 19 House Without Evidence

Feud between Tanya Mittal and Nehal Chudasama is going on since day one of the show. After coming out from secret room Nehal told her perspective and how contestants are playing the game. She claimed that, Tanya Mittal is wearing 100 masks and is a fake. She told Amaal who is Tanaya's best friend called her cheap. Responding to all drama, Tanya talked with Amaal about how Nehal is playing a game of manipulation.

In promo, Tanya is seen talking to Amaal saying, "She tells that I do back bitching about members. She told Farrhana that I spoke against her She is saying that you are angry, but there is no evidence to support her claim. She was unable to provide any evidence that I discuss people behind their backs." In the promo, Tanya told Amaal that Nehal targeted someone, attempting to portray them negatively, but couldn't provide evidence to support her claims.

Earlier, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal got into a heated argument and audience felt that it was end of their friendship. later two reconciled, and Amaal expressed regret.

Meanwhile, Nehals insights from the secret room have divided the contestants. Some accuse her of manipulation, while others trust her guidance. Previously, Nehal claimed Tanya caused friction between Neelam Giri and Kunicka Sadanand. Kunicka corroborated Nehal's statement, expressing her dislike for Tanya's bossy behavior to Neelam. However, Neelam, being close to Tanya, is conflicted.