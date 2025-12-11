Tanya Mittal’s Stylist Claims Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Didn’t Settle Bills, Including Rs 58,000 Lehenga

Tanya Mittal has wore various designer outfits while she was in a house which costed thousands. She was seen flaunting those outfits and explaining who sent her and story behind it. Days after finale got overed, Tanya Mittal's stylist allegedly accused her of not paying her fees and outfits are not returned. Stylist Riddhima stated that she is disappointed by the way Tanay's team treated her, even after showing support in her interview.

She said, "I have always supported Tanya in every interview — you can check all my interviews, recorded bytes, celebrity voting videos, and supporting videos. Even in her own interviews, I stood by her. Mere s hi kapde source krwake hume hi attitude (They get clothes sourced from us and now they act with attitude),” Riddhima wrote.

“Let me make one thing very clear — there is a huge difference between a designer and a stylist. I am the stylist. For an entire week, every saree and lehenga was sent by me, and they were all expensive. You can check the brands. Till now, nothing has been returned. They loved the clothes but never once appreciated them. And now she’s making faces and commenting about tailors and designers? What an attitude. Big claps. Is this what respect looks like?” Stylist Riddhima accused Tanya Mittal's team of withholding payment and disrespecting fashion professionals. Riddhima claimed Tanya's team demanded an outfit on short notice, threatening non-payment if a saree didn't arrive. "I arranged everything within an hour, even paying for delivery," Riddhima stated, highlighting the cost of the outfits she provided, including a 58k lehenga.

She questioned the lack of payment for previous outfits, including those for "Weekend Ka Vaar" episodes and Tanya's brother's "Grand Finale" attire. Riddhima concluded by criticizing Tanya's attitude and expressing respect for designers, tailors, and stylists.Tanya Mittal, a spiritual influencer, gained fame as the 3rd runner-up on Bigg Boss 19, known for her love of sarees and claim of bringing nearly 800 into the house. Since then, she has secured an acting role with Ekta Kapoor.