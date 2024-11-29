Tanya Singh opens up about daughter Tishaa Kumar's death, says not due to cancer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Producer Krishan Kumar's wife Tanya Singh has alleged that the tragic loss of her daughter, Tishaa Kumar who passed away at the age of 20 due to "wrong diagnosis".

Months after her death, Tanya shared an emotional post on Instagram and revealed that Tishaa did not die of cancer, as many believed.

In her post, Tanya stated that her daughter's condition was a result of a medical misdiagnosis and not cancer. She also criticised what she called "medical trap" and shared her belief in the role of karmic injustices in the ordeal.

"The truth is that my daughter did not have 'cancer' to begin with. She had a vaccine at age 15-and-a-half, which possibly triggered an autoimmune situation, which was wrongly diagnosed. We were already sucked into the 'medical trap' before all this information found us," read a part of her post.

"Lymph nodes are the body's defence guards & they can also swell due to emotional trauma, etc, or due to a previous infection not treated fully," it further read.

"No matter the business of medical (mis)diagnosis &(mal)practices ~ no matter if people out there don't believe in 'evil eye, dark magic, nazar,etc' ~it's irrelevant to the Truth, what anyone else thinks, coz no one else knows what you know & in time, the truth has its way of revealing itself & it shall," she wrote.

Tishaa passed away in July this year. Tishaa Kumar's most recent public appearance was on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'.

