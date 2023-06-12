Tanzanian star Shaykaa get awarded at International Iconic Awards 23

India is fond of art worldwide and it never stops from praising and celebrating performers from nooks and corner of the world. Recently, the much talked about International Iconic Awards took place where Tanzanian star, actress Shaykaa got honoured for her craft and work. She was seen in an emerald green balloon sleeve dress with a floral imprint. Humble and jolly, Shaykaa was a treat at the red carpet as well. Amidst a starry presence, actor Karanvir Sharma presented the award to her.

Speaking of this honour, Shaykaa begins by thanking the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan and continued, “This is an extreme honour, a moment of pride. Also thanking the entire team of International Iconic Awards for this. It feels great receiving a recognition here in India for my work. India has been warming and loving since I have come here. Looking forward to having much more fond memories here. And congratulating Team International Iconic Awards for putting up such an amazing show.”

International Iconic Awards was a starry affair. Present were actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumbul Toqueer Khan as well as producer Sajid Khan.