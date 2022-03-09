Tanzeel Khan collaborates with Akasa for Hinglish single 'Kaisi Hai Yeh Dastaan'

Mumbai, March 9 Singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan has released his seven-track album 'Dastaan' in collaboration with singer Akasa. She has recorded the Hindi-English single 'Kaisi Hai Yeh Dastaan', written and composed by Tanzeel and it is the last track of the album that started with 'Yeh Dil'.

"I never planned this as a song but once I asked Akasa, she was super excited to collaborate on a song together and I reconstructed what I had, added an English verse too and with Akasa's magical voice, the result is there for everyone to see," says Tanzeel about the final single from the album.

The 'Naagin' and 'Thug Ranjha' singer shares her experience of collaborating with Tanzeel and she has all the praises for him.

"I had been following Tanzeel on social media andjust his zeal and earnest dedication towards music made me respect him so much," she says, adding, "So when he got in touch with me asking me to jump on this track I didn't have to think twice."

For Tanzeel, the release of 'Dastaan' is the culmination of a dream that slowly took shape since he releases his first single, 'Dillikiladki'.

"As a person who has come from making short-format content, that is usually conceptualized, shot, edited and uploaded in one day, to moving towards refining myself as a music artist where it has been years of writing, months of co-composing and co-producing and spending late nights shooting and editing an entire album which carried a visual storyline across seven songs and 10 videos, I can look back and say I am proud of my dastaan over the past year," Tanzeel adds.

'Dastaan' showcases different genres from romantic ballads to hip-hop inspired tracks and even between different vocal styles. The seven-track album is available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor