'Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh used to visit parents frequently, say neighbours

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Popular television actor Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Sodhi in the hit series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' has been reported missing for four consecutive days, leaving his family and fans deeply concerned.

The actor, who had been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but has not been heard from since April 22.

Speaking to ANI, Vansh Dhariwal, the landlord of Gurucharan's parents, expressed his worry, stating, "I found out myself in the evening; I don't have much information about all this. His parents live upstairs, and he frequently comes to meet them. He came to meet this time as well."

Gurucharan's neighbour Akash shared, "Sometimes he used to come to meet the parents, but he didn't come every day. Whenever he came, he used to meet the children with a lot of love and also took photos. We found out yesterday that he is missing."

The actor's father has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, about his son's disappearance since his departure to Mumbai.

According to the complaint, Gurucharan, aged 50, embarked on his journey from Delhi but failed to reach his destination or return home. His phone has remained unreachable, adding to the distress of his family.

Assuring their commitment to the investigation, Delhi Police officials said they were looking into it after receiving complaint.

Gurucharan's father said that his son is mentally stable, raising concerns over his sudden disappearance.

Gurucharan Singh, known for his comedic prowess on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' bid farewell to the show a few years ago.

As the search for actor continues, his family and well-wishers remain hopeful for his safe return, while authorities intensify efforts to trace the missing actor.

