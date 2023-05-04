Tasha Smith replaces Theresa Randle in 'Bad Boys 4'

Washington [US], May 4 : The latest update related to the star cast of 'Bad Boys 4' is about the replacement of actress Theresa Randle by 'Couple Retreat' star Tasha Smith.

As per a report by Variety, a US-based media house, In 'Bad Boys 4,' Smith will play Theresa, Marcus Burnett's (Lawrence) loving and devoted wife, a role earlier played by Theresa Randle in the first three instalments of 'Bad Boys' franchise.

The details regarding the storyline of the movie are still under the curtains.

Recently at CinemaCon 2023 a taped message from actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence from the sets of 'Bad Boys 4' was shared.

As previously reported, Smith and Lawrence are teaming up once again for Columbia Pictures in 'Bad Boys 4', in an instalment that reunites them with filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who last directed them in 2020's Bad Boys for Life - a hit that earned $426 million in its global box office haul, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II' grossed USD 273 million worldwide, while the first 'Bad Boys' made USD 141 million. However, 'Bad Boys for Life' managed to outperform the first and second instalments combined.

Directed by Michael Bay, the original Bad Boys introduced viewers to Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Smith), two hip detectives who look to protect a witness to a murder while investigating a case of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room of their police precinct.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor