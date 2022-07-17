Taslima Nasrin slams Sushmita Sen for relationship with Lalit Modi, calls former IPL boss unattractive

Controversial author and activist Taslima has slammed former beauty queen Sushmita Sen for her romantic relationship with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Taking to her Facebook account, Taslima wrote in Bengali, "I met Sushmita Sen only once. Met at Kolkata airport. She hugged me and said I love you. There is no one taller than me in the area, so standing next to me I felt suddenly bent. I could not easily remove my eyes of fascination from her beauty."Appreciating the Main Hoon Na actress for her personality, the Bangladeshi-born writer further continued, "I liked Sushmita Sen's personality the most. Adopted two daughters at a young age. Liked her honesty, bravery, awareness, self-reliance, liked her firmness, uprightness."

Nasrin targeted Sushmita and said that the actress might be in love with the Indian Premier League founder only because of the money as she concluded, "But Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So she was sold to money? Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. From those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quickly."Lalit Modi announced their relationship, a few days, ago confirming that the duo are madly in love with each other. His announcement took everyone by surprise when he shared romantic photos of the couple from their recent Maldives and Sardinia vacation. Sharing a set of ten photos with Sushmita, Lalit Modi said, "Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together".

