Tatiana Maslany almost walked away from acting at 20

Los Angeles, Aug 16 Actress Tatiana Maslany nearly gave up acting at the age of 20.

Starting work as a child actor when she was 11 and landed a full time job in Canadian kids TV show a2030 CE' as a teenager, the 'Orphan Black' actress revealed she almost walked away from her career after becoming disillusioned with her life choices, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I suddenly had this urge to re-evaluate why I was doing it (acting). Was I just doing it because it was this thing I did as a kid?" she explained to The Guardian.

However, she changed her mind and decided to commit to her career after watching Gena Rowlands' 1974 film 'A Woman Under the Influence'.

Tatiana went on, "I thought, 'Yes, that's it! That's what I want!' I wanted that level of freedom and inventiveness and presence and connection. It was so powerful to watch. That movie showed me what was possible."

Her career has since gone from strength-to-strength with a starring role in sci-fi TV show 'Orphan Black' as well as opposite Nicole Kidman in 2018 movie aDestroyer' and she's now leading the cast of Marvel series aShe-Hulk, Attorney at Law'.

Speaking about her latest TV project, Maslany said she hopes the day will come when female superheroes are no longer considered outside the norm.

She told The Guardian, "I'm really interested in when these (marginalised) voices get to speak without it being like, 'Oh my God, it's all women,' or, 'Oh my God, this is a story about a queer couple,' and those stories become as innately expected as they are now special."

