Taylor Swift birthday: Here are some interesting facts about the music industry icon

With the resounding success of her Eras Tour, singer and songwriter Taylor Swift stands as one of the most prominent celebrities globally. The Grammy-winning pop star celebrated her 34th birthday on December 13, marking a milestone in a career marked by highs and lows. With 10 albums and six concert tours, Swift has amassed multiple Grammy wins and set numerous records. In 2023, her influence reached its zenith, as she was recognized as TIME’s Person of the Year, acknowledging her significant impact in the industry.

As we celebrate her birthday, here are 10 facts about the '1989' singer:

1. Swift's blockbuster Eras Tour grossed over $1 billion in 2023 alone, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Pollstar estimates.

2. Despite the global perception of the number 13 as unlucky, Swift embraces it. Born on December 13, she has painted '13' on her hand during concerts and won her first major award while sitting in row number 13.

3. As of 2023, Swift has won 12 Grammy Awards. In 2010, she made history as the youngest solo artist to win Album of the Year for 'Fearless' at the age of 20.

4. In 2013, Swift faced an incident of groping during a meet-and-greet, leading to a legal battle. She won the case against Radio DJ David Mueller, who sued her for defamation.

5. Swift's grandmother, Marjorie Moehlenkamp-Finlay, was a professional opera singer. Swift honored her with the song 'Marjorie' in the 2020 album 'Evermore.'

6. Two of Swift's most popular music videos on YouTube, 'Blank Space' and 'Shake It Off' from the album '1989,' have each garnered over two billion views.

7. In a Vogue's 73 Questions interview, Swift revealed her double-jointed elbows. She also owns three cats named Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button.

8. Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm from the ages of 5 to 10. In 2019, she released a Christmas song titled 'Christmas Tree Farm.'

9. Over her 17-year career, Swift has released 10 albums, including 'Taylor Swift: The Debut,' 'Fearless,' 'Speak Now,' 'Red,' '1989,' 'Reputation,' 'Lover,' 'Folklore,' 'Evermore,' and 'Midnights.' She has also re-recorded her four albums as new 'Taylor's Version' with added 'vault tracks.'"